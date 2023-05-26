Boost your spirits, take a walk

The newsletter sent from this editor's desk has become a weekly highlight for me.
It is a chance to share a little of myself with the audience, maybe connect on common interests and thoughts, and hopefully glean some input from our loyal readers who have signed up for the newsletter.
Sometimes I will speak about topical issues, other times I share just a little bit of myself, but what I love most is when a reader presents a suggested topic of discussion.
This was the case most recently when one reader, Tanya Galwey, suggested I cover the subject of going for a walk.
She suggested that everyone should be encouraged, wherever, possible to step out for a daily walk, or even a bicycle ride.
Tanya even shared some pictures of herself and her pooch getting out in the great outdoors for a walk, and some of the sights she has enjoyed on her treks. We have combined them in the image above.
"Introducing walking into your daily lifestyle has many benefits," she said. "Not only is it positive physically and mentally, but it can also impact the environment.
"We are passionate about the environment, and by walking or bike riding we positively contribute to the planet."
I couldn't agree more! Walking to a destination can mean one less car on the road for each person that steps out instead of driving.
Going for a daily walk has long been a priority for me. And no doubt many others, if the number of people I encounter on my daily stroll with my dog is any indication.
Without a doubt the benefits of a walk were highlighted to me during the height of COVID lockdowns.
Getting out for a walk was one of the few things we could do regularly.
I made it a priority every day. And I embraced the sights I encountered, the chance to pass and say hello to someone else along the path, and listen to the sounds of wildlife.
My joy at the chance to step out was quadrupled by little buddy and rescue pooch, Angus, who would spin in circles with excitement from the second I got out of bed each day.
He wouldn't stop spinning until we were on our walk. For him it has always been about the scents he picks up along the way and the chance to connect with other dogs.
Did I mention he is also the tour director who determines the walking path we take each day. For a little dog he certainly knows how to dig his heels in if I don't follow his lead.
I guess you could say he takes me for a walk.
Like Angus, my appreciation for the great outdoors has never waned. Rain, hail or shine we step out for a walk - sometimes two each day. It is what reinvigorates me, even through challenging times.
So like, Tanya, I urge everyone to take a walk, a ride, or simply step outside each day. It's a great way to recharge your batteries and help you better understand the beauty of the great outdoors which is right on our doorstep.
It could be just the positive boost you need.
Stay active and I look forward to hearing more about the topics that matter to other readers.
Jackie Meyers, editor
