Moruya author longlisted for Miles Franklin award

A Moruya author has been longlisted for the Miles Franklin award.
Julie Janson's 2022 novel Madukka the River Serpent is one of 11 books longlisted for the prestigious national prize that celebrates stories about Australian life.
The novel, Ms Janson's third, is set in a fictional town on the banks of the Darling River during the height of the fight to save the Darling.
The story centres around strong female protagonist Aunty June as she becomes involved in uncovering the truth behind the disappearance of her nephew. The novel explores themes of Indigenous crime, justice, environmental crisis and family.
Before becoming a writer, Ms Janson was a teacher around Australia, including in remote Indigenous communities in Arnhem Land.
"I didn't intend on being a writer," Ms Janson said.
The proud Darug woman started writing plays as entertainment for the children in these communities because there was nothing else to do, she said. The stories were inspired by the children's ideas and would be performed with elaborate costumes and masks by the delighted students.
READ MORE:
When she moved back to Sydney, with the help of some grants, Ms Janson started putting plays on again.
One of these was Gunjies performed in only one production at Belvoir St Theatre and featuring protagonist Aunty June. The character she'd created stuck with her, and Ms Janson always felt there was more to be told about Aunty June's story.
In amongst the plays she was writing, Ms Janson began working on novel manuscripts and poetry.
Over the course of 10 years, she slowly transitioned from playwright to poet and novelist.
Yet the untold elements of Aunty June's story, and the different relationships developed amongst her family was always in the back of Ms Janson's mind.
So, when she'd just completed her historical fiction Benevolence and wanted to try something different, she fished out the script for Gunjies and began re-familiarising herself with their world, using them as inspiration for her new novel.
Ms Janson never intended on writing a crime novel.
As she realised the themes of the manuscript she was creating were about social justice, the environment and Indigenous history, Ms Janson decided framing the storyline around a crime would make the novel more accessible to readers and more fun.
The public reception of Madukka the River Serpent suggests she struck the right balance: the novel is now in its fourth print run.
Yet, even with the success of the book, Ms Janson never expected the call from her publisher announcing she had been longlisted for the Miles Franklin Award.
Ms Janson couldn't believe it, especially because she thought Madukka the River Serpent didn't fit the mould for a traditional literary novel.
However, she was delighted to make the list.
"The Miles Franklin pops you up a notch and people look at you in a slightly different way, which is great because it is such hard work being a novelist," she said.
Already, Ms Janson has seen a spike in invitations to speaking events and conferences since the announcement; flying to Townsville for the Greater Pacific Indigenous Writers Festival, before heading to Mildura and Dubbo.
The shortlisted finalists will be revealed on June 20 and the winner announced on July 25.
Ms Janson said she wasn't holding her breath, especially given the calibre of the other novels longlisted.
In the meantime, Ms Janson's sequel to Benevolence called Compassion is set to be released later this year. Set in NSW between 1840 and 1860, the novel is a return to historical fiction for Ms Janson, and explores the history of Newcastle and the Hawkesbury River.
The 2023 Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist is:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.