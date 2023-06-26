An adventurous move by a mother and daughter is paying off.
SAWS Fusion is a real hit in Narooma with many customers returning regularly for the fresh and seasonal Japanese fare.
Gabriela Szczur is the 'face' of the cafe while daughter Vanessa Colabianchi works her magic in the kitchen, preparing everything from sushi rolls and sashimi through to less familiar Japanese offerings.
They opened SAWS Fusion in December 2022 on the main street where Little Joe's pizza joint used to be.
"It is the first time for both of us," Ms Szczur said.
She was a beauty therapist and raised five children.
While Ms Colabianchi recently worked as a barista at Bound to Earth Espresso, she was a registered nurse for many years and then lectured at the University of Notre Dame in Sydney.
So what possessed them to open a sushi cafe?
"We all love sushi, particularly my husband, and my daughter is a cook," Ms Szczur said.
"She left the university 18 months ago to do something in Narooma.
"We thought we could give the town some sushi."
Her husband has the cutting skills to prepare sashimi from his time watching others do it when he lived in Japan in the 1990s.
"Now I can do it from watching him, respecting the food," she said.
Finding suppliers of the specialist ingredients was a challenge.
"We can see why people weren't doing sushi down here," she said.
Fish comes from local suppliers as much as possible while the specialist ingredients come from Canberra and Sydney.
They have a focus on minimising waste and sell out most days.
"If we have run out we can make it to order.
"We are trying to train our customers to order so it is ready when they get here," Ms Szczur said.
"The idea is to keep it as fresh and seasonal as we can."
She said the reaction from locals has been amazing.
"It has been overwhelming.
"We still get people saying thank you for opening the cafe which is really encouraging," Ms Szczur said.
It is only the two of them so it is hard work and long days.
"It is a bit of madness but when there is a passion it always works out."
