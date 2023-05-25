Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Injury-riddled Bega Roosters request withdrawal from Group 16 rugby league competition

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:46pm
Todd Rollason is one of the many Rooster's first-grade player to sustain a serious injury. Picture from 2022 by Ben Smyth.
The Bega Roosters have requested "a year of leniency" and their first grade side be removed from the Group 16 competition, as injuries continue to pile up for the 2022 premiership winners.

