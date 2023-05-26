The Eurobodalla's most promising writers have been recognised by the inaugural Black Parrot Poetry Awards.
Students from St Peter's Anglican College in Broulee and Narooma High School took home a share of $2000 prize money after submitting impressive poems ranging from 12 to 50-lines long.
Candelo author and illustrator Toni Cary established the Black Parrot Poetry Awards, a biennial prize for young writers in the Eurobodalla, Bega Valley and Snowy Monaro shires.
This year was the first time students in the Eurobodalla were eligible for the prize, after Ms Cary and her partner Clinton relocated from Jindabyne to Candelo.
Lilka and Isla Brown of St Peter's Anglican College and Myles Fisse of Narooma High School accepted their awards from Ms Cary at the Moruya Library, on Wednesday, May 24.
"For the respective ages Lilka, Myles and Isla," Ms Cary said, "these were all outstanding poems".
"Two [were] vibrant descriptive poems and one very thoughtful and considered. Certainly all were worthy recipients of the awards."
Lilka Brown's poem, "A Gargantuan Fish" received the joint first prize alongside Myles Fisse with their poem "And no matter". Both were awarded $200 each.
Lilka's sister Isla received a certificate and prize money for her poem "Esperance".
Ms Cary said the awards are privately funded from her published books and are eligible for young poets in Years 5 to 12.
Ms Cary hopes to include Year 4 students in the 2024 Black Parrot Awards.
More information on the awards can be found by contacting Toni at toni@alcheringaartist.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
