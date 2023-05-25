Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Marine Rescue assists two people onboard a yacht which caught alight in Batemans Bay waters

Updated May 25 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:39pm
Batemans Bay and Tuross-Moruya Marine Rescue units have successfully reached a yacht which reportedly caught fire on Wednesday morning (May 25).

