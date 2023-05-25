Batemans Bay and Tuross-Moruya Marine Rescue units have successfully reached a yacht which reportedly caught fire on Wednesday morning (May 25).
Marine Rescue received a distress call at about 7.40am, notifying them of a fire aboard a 40-foot yacht approximately 17 nautical miles southeast of Batemans Bay.
At about 12pm on May 25, Marine Rescue vessels were towing the yacht back to Batemans Bay.
A spokesperson for Marine Rescue said the two people onboard were safe.
"It is believed the incident might have been sparked by an electrical issue," they said.
Marine Rescue volunteers battled through rough seas south of Batemans Bay to reach the distressed vessel.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a marine wind warning for the Batemans and Eden coast for May 25 and 26.
