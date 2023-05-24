Marine Rescue are responding to a distress call from a yacht that has caught fire about 17 miles southeast of Batemans Bay.
It was reported that the 40-foot yacht had two people onboard when the call for help was made at about 7.40am on Thursday, May 25.
Two vessels from Marine Rescue Batemans Bay and Tuross-Moruya were immediately dispatched and are currently responding to the scene.
More to come.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
