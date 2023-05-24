Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Marine Rescue vessels dispatched after 40-foot yacht catches alight with two people onboard

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
May 25 2023 - 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay and Tuross-Moruya Marine Rescue units are currently responding to a distress call they received at about 7.40am on Thursday, May 25. Picture supplied
Batemans Bay and Tuross-Moruya Marine Rescue units are currently responding to a distress call they received at about 7.40am on Thursday, May 25. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue are responding to a distress call from a yacht that has caught fire about 17 miles southeast of Batemans Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.