A Batemans Bay artist's drawing of her 100-year-old great grandmother is on exhibition in Canberra.
Georgia Shepherd's pencil on paper portrait of her grand nonna Agnes Sorrentino is included in the 100 Canberra - The National Exhibition.
The exhibition sees 465 teenagers paint centurions with only the best 100 picked to exhibit at the Belconnen Arts Centre. Georgia is one of only two on exhibit that drew a family member.
The self-taught artist has always had a passion for drawing, and decided to test her skills by capturing her beloved great grandmother for a piece to be entered in the 2023 Young Archie competition. She chose her subject because Agnes "is so inspirational and she has a lot of character," Georgia said.
Over the course of three months, Georgia worked from a photograph to create the portrait with a few different shades of lead and an eraser.
The Year 11 Batemans Bay High student said the process was a struggle but so rewarding, helping her develop her skills and learn more about the process of portraiture. A particular challenge was trying to depict Agnes' white hair when the paper itself was white. With a few strokes of lead, Georgia was able to do just that.
All the hard work paid off when the work was finally complete.
Georgia said revealing the finished piece to her grand nonna was "such a beautiful moment".
"When I die I want you to put this drawing on my coffin," Agnes said.
Georgia was taken by just how much the drawing meant to her grand nonna.
"It makes me want to draw more people I love. I love seeing their reaction," she said.
While the portrait wasn't selected for the Young Archie's, by coincidence, Georgia heard of the 100 Canberra Exhibition and submitted her work. It was accepted almost immediately.
The 100 Canberra - The National Exhibition opened on May 20 and Georgia said she had never felt more famous. Photographers snapped her photo and art lovers strolled the gallery perusing the works on display.
Georgia said it was "so surreal" to see her drawing hanging on the wall.
It provided motivation for the future.
"It's inspired me to do more drawings and enter more competitions," she said.
Georgia hopes to go to art school or take up an art apprenticeship in the future.
While the original hangs on exhibit in Belco Arts, there is a more important copy hanging elsewhere in Canberra: a copy reproduced and hanging on the walls of Agnes nursing home room.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay.
