Semi-trailer breakdown causes major delays at Batemans Bay CBD

Updated May 24 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:03pm
The truck suffered a malfunction as it turned left onto the Princes Highway from Beach Road. Picture by Croakers Towing Service
The truck suffered a malfunction as it turned left onto the Princes Highway from Beach Road. Picture by Croakers Towing Service

A semi-trailer breakdown has partially closed the Princes Highway in Batemans Bay at approximately 2pm on Thursday, May 24.

