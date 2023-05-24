A semi-trailer breakdown has partially closed the Princes Highway in Batemans Bay at approximately 2pm on Thursday, May 24.
Croaker's Towing attended the scene on the corner of the Princes Highway and Beach Road, where the Volvo semi-trailer suffered a major malfunction.
Jayden Croaker said emergency services were expecting a further three-hour wait for heavy vehicle mechanics to arrive when he left the scene at about 3pm.
"The truck split an air compressor line as it rounded the corner, which was a bit of bad luck," he said.
He said specialised mechanics are required to repair the Volvo semi-trailer before it can be moved off the Princes Highway.
"They wouldn't allow local mechanics to supply air to drag it off the road."
The southbound vehicle suffered the failure as it turned left onto the Princes Highway from Beach Road.
According to Live Traffic, one of three southbound lanes are closed as of 3.41pm.
