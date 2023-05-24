Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Future

Maloneys Beach residents granted $500,000 for community battery

Updated May 24 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 11:17am
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen met with members of the Maloneys Beach Residents Association in March 2022. Picture supplied
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has confirmed the Maloneys Beach community will receive a "community battery" to lower household electricity bills, reduce emissions and create reliable, renewable energy.

