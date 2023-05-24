Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has confirmed the Maloneys Beach community will receive a "community battery" to lower household electricity bills, reduce emissions and create reliable, renewable energy.
The 500-kilowatt hour battery will enable homes without solar panels to benefit from renewable energy while reducing pressure on the grid.
In March 2022, Ms Phillips and then Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen met with members of the Maloneys Beach Residents Association to discuss the struggles they faced during the Black Summer bushfires.
It was then that Ms Phillips promised the Maloneys Beach community would receive a battery if her party was elected in May 2022.
The battery is one of 400 that will be installed for communities across the country, as part of the government's Community Batteries program.
The association were instrumental in securing the $500,000 government grant with the support of Ms Phillips, who said the group strongly advocated for their community.
"Community batteries reduce emissions and power bills. They also help ensure a more secure energy supply for isolated villages during natural disasters, which any South Coast resident will tell you is so important," Ms Phillips said.
"I am pleased I was able to able to help them along the way, I am really looking forward to seeing more community batteries delivered on the South Coast."
Mr Bowen said almost one in three Australian homes have rooftop solar, but very few have batteries to store that energy for emergency use.
"Renewable energy is the cheapest form of energy and ensuring Australians can have access to it is a priority for the government," he said.
Expressions of interest for the remaining 342 community batteries are open until June 30, 2023.
