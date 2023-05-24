Modern living masterpiece

This stunningly designed home is a true masterpiece of modern living. Situated on a sprawling five acres, it offers privacy, peace, and quiet, as well as plenty of space to entertain guests.
Inside, every inch of the property has been carefully thought-out and executed to the highest standard. The open-plan living and dining areas come complete with high ceilings and expansive windows that allow for an abundance of natural light to flood the space. The polished concrete floors add a touch of elegance to the living spaces, while the sleek and modern kitchen features a large island bench, walk-in pantry and ample storage space.
"As an owner-builder home, it has been built to really bring the outside in," said Steven Mason, real estate agent.
In addition to the main residence, one of the many features of this property is the studio, which is perfect for guests or for the growing teenager looking for their own space. This separate building features its own kitchenette, bathroom and laundry.
Outside, the property is equally impressive, with beautifully landscaped gardens and large outdoor entertaining areas. The two car garage and expansive driveway provides ample space for vehicles and storage. There is also a separate work shed, carport and greenhouse.
"It's in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to town and beaches," Steven said.
