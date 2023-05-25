A black-tie winter ball is coming to the South Coast, fundraising to support a cause close to many coastal communities' hearts.
The inaugural Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Winter Gala Ball is the brainchild of Broulee resident Lee Louttit.
She lost her brother Anthony Simmons to a rare melanoma in 2022 at the age of just 53. He spent his final years dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation. It is Ant's memory that inspires Ms Louttit to organise the event.
"My mission now is to carry on Anthony's mission and that is supporting and raising awareness about skin cancer," Ms Louttit said.
Anthony was diagnosed with a rare melanoma affecting just one per cent of all melanomas. It was originally mis-diagnosed, which delayed effective treatment.
Ms Louttit said the event was about fundraising but also about raising awareness.
"We are in a coastal area where a lot of people spend a lot of time on the beach and the mentality is 'it will never happen to me'," she said.
"But it affects so many young people."
Melanoma is the most common cancer among 15 to 39 year-olds.
"People don't realise how serious melanoma actually is and how rapidly some melanomas can change," Ms Louttit said.
"It can go from a little freckle to life threatening in a number of weeks."
CEO of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, and himself a cancer survivor, Jay Allen will speak on the night. He said funds would be used to support the Foundation's four pillars of advocacy, education, research and supporting those going through skin cancer.
"We often hear many times how events like these save lives, with community members going to get a skin check after learning more about preventing skin cancer at the event and discovering deadly melanoma cancers or non-melanoma skin cancers," Mr Allen said.
The red carpet will be rolled out and Broulee Surf Club transformed into the most decadent of venues for the inaugural ball on June 17.
There will be a dance floor featuring local band Soul Tonic.
Ms Louttit is hoping local businesses will sponsor the event.
For more information, or to purchase a ticket, visit: naugural-winter-gala-ball.raisely.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
