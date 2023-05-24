Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Marine Rescue adds new kit to Batemans Bay fleet

Updated May 24 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:58am
Batemans Bay Marine Rescue volunteers travelled to Sydney last week to put their new rescue boat through its paces before final delivery. Picture supplied.
Batemans Bay Marine Rescue has taken delivery of it's new rescue boat after a training run in Sydney.

