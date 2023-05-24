The meeting convened by Mr. F. Hutchings, captain of the Bergalia Club, to ascertain if the Moruya riflemen were willing to have their club re-instated as a branch of the Bergalia Club, was held in the Shire Hall on Monday. There was only a meagre attendance, those present being Rev. G. A. Sanders, Sergt. Hamilton, Constable Byers, Messrs. H. P. Jeffery and F. Hutchings. It was decided to re-form as a branch of the Bergalia Club and Mr. O. J. Armstrong was appointed Captain. As there are at present a number of local marksmen it is anticipated that matches between the two branches be arranged.