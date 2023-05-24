Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago: Criterion Hotel changes hands

Updated May 24 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:35am
Mr. and Mrs. Barney Welsh, who handed over the business of the Criterion Hotel, Mullenderee, on Monday to new licensee, Mr. Jas. Turnbull, leave shortly for Cobargo where they have purchased the goodwill of the Post Office Hotel.

