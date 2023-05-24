Mr. and Mrs. Barney Welsh, who handed over the business of the Criterion Hotel, Mullenderee, on Monday to new licensee, Mr. Jas. Turnbull, leave shortly for Cobargo where they have purchased the goodwill of the Post Office Hotel.
R. S. Brice is applying for oyster leases on southern and north-western banks of the Wagonga River.
At a well attended and representative gathering held in the Methodist Church on Monday last to consider the mode of transit in the circuit, it was arranged that a car be purchased by the minister and that running costs and depreciation be allowed by the circuit. To that end a car expenses fund has been established.
On Saturday last H. J. Thomson offered the whole of Mr. H. E. Simpson's Moruya property, but was unsuccessful in disposing of any of it by auction. The highest offer for Ninderra Estate was £6 10s per acre, and for the 5-acre paddock in Page and Murray Street £150 was the limit. £600 was the nearest offer to the reserve for "Carlyon" in Page Street. Mr. Thomson, however, succeeded in selling the "Oaklands" farm containing 87 acres of alluvial flats, Mr. A. Louttit, of Mullenderee, being the purchaser at £2250. Mr. L. D. Collett also secured privately the 52 acre grass paddock near Dooga for £250.
The meeting convened by Mr. F. Hutchings, captain of the Bergalia Club, to ascertain if the Moruya riflemen were willing to have their club re-instated as a branch of the Bergalia Club, was held in the Shire Hall on Monday. There was only a meagre attendance, those present being Rev. G. A. Sanders, Sergt. Hamilton, Constable Byers, Messrs. H. P. Jeffery and F. Hutchings. It was decided to re-form as a branch of the Bergalia Club and Mr. O. J. Armstrong was appointed Captain. As there are at present a number of local marksmen it is anticipated that matches between the two branches be arranged.
Bateman's Bay. (From our Correspondent.)Travelling along our forest roads the past fortnight has been dangerous and many narrow escapes have been reported. The westerly winds attained gale force and with flying branches and limbs of trees falling in all directions, travellers have had a trying time.
Mervyn Backhouse, eldest son of Mr. Charlie Backhouse, of Benandra, met with a painful accident on Tuesday morning. He was riding his pony as usual to the post office for the mail, but was later found on the roadside in an unconscious condition. Dr. Cutler was immediately phoned for and on arrival it was found that the poor boy was suffering with concussion.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc https://www.mdhs.org.au
