Music scholarships for aspiring performers

A music scholarship supporting the Eurobodalla's emerging performers is back after the election of a new committee.
The Eurobodalla Saint Cecilia Youth Music Scholarship Association was formed back in 1995 by local resident Maria de Rocco to provide support, encouragement and financial support to local young musicians.
Every year auditions are held, with an independent adjudicator, for students from eight to 18 years of age. There are two age divisions in both classical and contemporary music and twelve scholarships are awarded ranging from $200 to $1000.
READ MORE:
At their recent AGM, Jessica Farrell was unanimously elected president and Zoe Gallagher-Avery as vice-president. Both ladies were finalists and award winners at the St Cecilia Awards Concert from 2001 to 2009, Jessica playing the piano and flute and Zoe , the piano.
The committee was very excited that they have now returned to lead us in running the scholarships.
"I have many fond memories of my time with the Scholarships and am now very happy and enthusiastic to return and give back to the organisation that helped me so much," Ms Farrell said.
This year's auditions will be held on October 7 and 8.
The Awards Concert will be held at St Bernards Church on Sunday November 19.
The committee is very pleased to thank Batemans Bay Rotary for offering to assist our committee this year.
Further information will soon be provided on our website stcecilia.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.