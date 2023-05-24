Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya kart racer holds onto pole position after Southern Star Series win in Griffith

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 10:57am
Aidan Williams and his dad Chadd celebrated another Southern Star Series win with DR Racing's Chris and Paul. Picture supplied
Kart racing extraordinaire Aidan Williams is still head of the pack in the five-round Southern Star Series after thrashing his opponents in Griffith on May 20.

