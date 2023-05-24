Kart racing extraordinaire Aidan Williams is still head of the pack in the five-round Southern Star Series after thrashing his opponents in Griffith on May 20.
The 14-year-old braved cold and damp conditions on the weekend to maintain a top position on the junior heavy division leaderboard.
Aidan zoomed ahead to win all three heats on Saturday, May 20. The final on Sunday, May 21 showed the karting community that he is one to watch, when he placed first by 11.5 seconds.
Aidan's mum, Nicole said another weekend of intrastate travel paid off after seeing him race towards another win.
"It was a long week, lots of miles but all very worth it for Aidan to reach his goals in racing."
Aidan is well-placed in the Southern Star Series, which will continue in Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Grenfell this year.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
