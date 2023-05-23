The troupe at Moruya's Red Door Theatre is just days away from performing its eighth production, "Acts of Passion", an edgy, witty culmination of two single-act plays.
In a break from the theatre's familiar comedic and sometimes farcical productions, "Acts of Passion" delves into drama while retaining some flourishes of comedy.
The two 50-minute plays, "Curtain Call", written by Keith Trezise and "The Ladybirds" by Tony Layton both move away from props and detailed stage sets to redirect focus on actors' expressions and dialogue.
Phillip Barr, who has been involved with the Red Door Theatre since 2018, is the director of "Curtain Call", a play with just five characters who visit an abandoned theatre to perform and pay tribute to a lost friend.
"'Curtain Call' is set in a derelict theatre, so it doesn't have an actual set, instead we rely on costumes and lighting" Mr Barr said.
Mr Barr best described "Curtain Call" as a "dramedy" in which each actor has an equally important role in the story's development.
"All our actors switch between their characters' normal persona to the character they are portraying," he said.
In a similar vein, "The Ladybirds", directed by Jack Spahr, follows a village's drama group who have "lost all their men", until a director joins their cause.
Mr Barr said he and his wife, Camilla, compiled the two plays into "Acts of Passion", which are "plays within a play" and revolve around theatre.
He admits that rehearsals were challenging, given the troupe had to master two storylines, but the unique idea helps keep audiences on their toes.
"Performing two separate acts breaks up the night, gives us the opportunity to have separate directors and a bigger cast."
"Audiences can expect warm, witty and well-written plays," Mr Barr said, "people will enjoy the drama and comedy".
Moruya Red Door Theatre will perform "Acts of Passion" in the evening of May 26, 27 and June 2, 3 at 7pm and will perform one matinee on May 28 at 2pm.
Audiences are invited to bring along their own drinks and nibbles.
Book tickets to "Acts of Passion" by calling the theatre on 0490 805 389 or visit ticketor.com/mrdtc.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
