Eurobodalla Shire Councillors have voted in support of a motion which aims to see Congo Road north reopened to the public.
Councillors unanimously passed a motion which would see the council apply to Crown Lands to become the Roads Authority, relocate the road over the track in use and progress with aiming to reopen the road when they voted at their meeting on May 23.
Eurobodalla Council General Manager Warwick Winn said he would rather err on the side of caution than set unrealistic expectations when he estimated the opening of the road was still nine to 12 months away.
READ MORE:
Earlier, six members of the public addressed the councillors at Public Forum, all calling for the councillors to support the motion.
Congo resident Geoff Sharpe was one speaker, who said councillors trying to reopen Congo Road was "democracy in action". He said residents had shown "overwhelming support" for the reopening of the road ever since it was closed to the public in 2021.
Another Congo resident Johanna Weaver also addressed the councillors and was "relieved and somewhat delighted" to see the council respond to the community's wants.
She said the solution was "elegant in its simplicity".
While the relocation of the road will require nine trees to be cut down, Ms Weaver said this was a cost she and other residents were willing to bear if it allowed for a gazetted public road.
The full motion passed by councillors was:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.