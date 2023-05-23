Applies to Crown Lands to transfer the undefined Crown Road that dissects Lot 197 DP752151 to Council so that Council becomes the Roads Authority.



After the undefined Crown Road has been transferred to Council, commence the process to identify the boundaries of the public road over the formed "track in use" in accordance with sections 18-21 of the Roads Act 1993 (including causing surveys to be carried out to identify the boundaries of the public road and publishing notice of the proposed boundaries).

