Data reveals political donations in Bega electorate

Residents in the Bega electorate donated more than $30,000 during the NSW State election according to figures released by the NSW Electoral Commission.
40 donors from the Bega electorate gave an average of $776 to their chosen cause for a total of $31,061 in political donations leading up to the election. The amount is the 45th highest out of the 94 electorates in the state.
Residents in the seat of Sydney gave the most before the election, donating $1,047,419 - more than double the total given by any other seat in the state. Residents from the seat of Vaucluse donated the second largest amount with a total of $502,490. It was followed by donations from residents interstate, then residents in the Balmain electorate and North Shore.
Bega incumbent and re-elected member Dr Michael Holland disclosed a total of $16,885.95 received in donations, with no single party donating more than $1000.
Unsuccessful Liberal candidate Russell Fitzpatrick declared no political donations.
More than $6.5 million in political donations between October 1, 2022 and March 25, 2023 were disclosed to the NSW Electoral Commission for the 2023 NSW State election.
The commission records donation locations to the electoral district where the individual donor was enrolled, or where the business or entity donor offices were located.
This includes multiple donations made by the same donor to the same recipient that combined are valued at $1000 or more in one financial year.
This does not necessarily mean the donor was donating to a candidate or party in their electorate.
Pre-election period donation disclosures must be made by elected members, candidates, groups, political parties, third-party campaigners and associated entities but not by major political donors.
