Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

161 Annetts Parade, Mossy Point passed in at auction after $3.4 million vendor's bid

Updated May 23 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The waterfront home last sold more than 20 years ago. Picture supplied.
The waterfront home last sold more than 20 years ago. Picture supplied.

A South Coast home with a "location to die for" has passed in at auction with no registered bidders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.