A South Coast home with a "location to die for" has passed in at auction with no registered bidders.
It is a sign of the property market slowing down according to a real estate agent.
The home at 161 Annetts Parade, Mossy Point is on the suburb's record-breaking street. Four of the top five highest-selling properties in Mossy Point are located on Annetts Parade and each sold within the last 16 months. Together the four properties sold for more than $13 million.
The top price was set in February with the sale of a five-bedroom holiday home at 183 Annetts Parade for $3.72 million.
However, there were no registered bidders when 161 Annetts Parade went to auction on May 20.
The property passed in on a vendor's bid of $3.4 million.
Listing agent Melissa Williams of Ray White Batemans Bay said the property had the best location of any residential block in the Eurobodalla.
"The location is to die for," she said. "It's ridiculously special - just the most romantic setting."
READ MORE:
The house has views south to Broulee Island and north over the Tomago River. Ms Williams said the land value alone was $2.36 million.
She said interest had been high in the property as soon as it was listed and, while there were lots of inquiries, selling a house ultimately came down to people having the money to purchase.
Ms Williams said the housing market had changed dramatically since the COVID boom.
"People are more cautious at the moment," she said.
Ms Williams said rising interest rates and uncertainty about the Reserve Bank's action into the future was terrifying for some people. She said younger people and first-time buyers were unable to get bank loans.
"It has slowed down across the market," she said.
Ms Williams said vendors who still believed they were selling in the peak of the market with high asking prices "does not help".
More than choosing houses based on views and features, "people will buy what they can afford," she said.
However, Ms Williams said she was beginning to receive more phone calls inquiring about properties, and she hopes this is the start of the market picking back up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.