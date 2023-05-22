Hundreds of families from across NSW packed the stands at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay from May 15 for the Primary Australian Football Championships.
More than one hundred girls and three hundred boys from across the state played for a distinguished spot in the NSW team to battle other states' teams at the School Sport Australia Championships in Albury later this year.
NSW Primary School Sports Association (NSWPSSA) convener Travis Irvin said the event was held at Hanging Rock in 2018 and returned this year after initial success: "Obviously we're aware of the challenges your community has endured over the last three or four years...this is a massive financial boost for the community."
"The parents are here for the footy and it's a nice bonus that they can visit a little piece of paradise here on the south coast," said Mr Irvin.
Batemans Bay Seahawks under 13's coach and volunteer Dwayne Gentner said at least one or two family members accompanied each player to Hanging Rock over the five-day event.
"I've been here 22 years and this is the biggest sports carnival I've ever seen here...we've had open mens and ladies games and still not been able to attract this many people," he said.
Eight Seahawks' volunteers including coach Anthony Freyer ran the canteen while students represented all corners of the state with their parents' support.
"On Wednesday we sold 260 egg and bacon rolls, on top of hot dogs and pies.
"It's been really good for the club and really good for the town...we estimate there's about one thousand people staying at local accommodation."
Of the 13 competing regional teams, the girls' Northern Coastal and Inlands team came out on top while the boys' team representing the Riverina took home the trophy.
Over the five days, eagle-eyed football selectors singled out the best 24 boys and girls to create the NSW team.
"It's a tough job for the selectors but they've got the best kids in the state [playing] here," Mr Gentner said.
Representing the Eurobodalla on the Combined Independent Schools' boys team was 11-year-old Reuben Smith and his coach, St Peter's Anglican College teacher Simon Wheatley.
Mr Gentner said sporting events like this bring much-needed funding to the region's restaurants and hotels during colder months.
"It would have to be pumping in at least $600,000 for the week into the town."
He said teams of 24 players and their family members have been booking out Corrigan's Cove Resort each night of the week.
"We're looking to get [the championships] back and even bigger for next year or the year after...there is plenty of accommodation, places to eat and everything is close [to Hanging Rock]," Mr Gentner said.
Mr Irvin said the NSWPSSA was grateful for the support of the Batemans Bay Seahawks and the community.
"The work the Seahawks do is phenomenal. There are great facilities here and you've turned the weather on for us."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
