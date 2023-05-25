Sculpture For Clyde
Seaside Exhibition
More than 100 sculptures will feature at the Sculpture for Clyde kicking off on Saturday, May 27 where sculptors will be vying for the $60,000 major prize. Head down to the Batemans Bay foreshore between May 27 and June 4 and learn about this year's artists at sculptureforclyde.com.au.
The SunBears
Beat the Blues
Beat the winter blues with some blues at the Narooma Kinema on May 27. The night will feature Canberra's "The SunBears" who will perform high-energy contemporary blues tunes with special guest Kara Coen. Kinema's bar will be open with beer, wine, cocktails and noodle boxes. Buy your tickets at events.humanitix.com.
Red Door Theatre
Acts of Passion
After months of rehearsals, The Moruya Red Door Theatre will perform "Acts of Passion", two single-act plays from Friday, May 26. The two acts, "The Ladybirds" and "Curtain Call" promise to be fun, edgy while offering a twist to keep audiences on their toes. Tickets are available at the door or online at ticketor.com/mrdtc.
Classical Afternoon
Selby & Haveron
"Formidable" pianist Kathryn Selby will join respected violionist Andrew Haveron at the St Bernard's Church in Batehaven on May 28 for an afternoon of classical music. The pair are amongst Australia's finest classical performers and will include in their program Beethoven's epic Kreutzer sonata. Get your tickets at southcoastmusicsociety.com.
Men's Table
Mogo & Bay Entree
The Men's Table creates a sense of peer support by creating a meeting space for men. On May 30, an "entree" night at Grumpy & Sweethearts will be held for those wanting to create camaraderie with like-minded people. To book your ticket and learn more about The Men's Table initiative, head to themenstable.org/mogo.
Tim Freedman
Black Stump Duo
The Whitlam's Tim Freedman is joining forces with Sydney artist Ollie Thorpe to create the Black Stump Duo, who will perform at Smokey Dan's on May 26. The pair will strip back Freedman's best hits including "No Aphrodisiac", with just Freedman's iconic voice, a guitar and piano. Get your tickets at events.humanitix.com.
Palliative Care
Information Session
End-of-life specialist educator Shanna Provost is hosting a session for people caring for terminally ill friends and family at the Moruya Library on May 25. As part of National Palliative Care Week, Ms Provost will work through self-care, how to ask for support and much more at this one-hour workshop. Register your interest at eventbrite.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
