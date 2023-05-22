Plans for a $4 million state of the art mountain bike experience in Mogo have been released.
The development application submitted to the council for Mogo Mountain Bike Base features its own beginner bike trails, a pump track, and a skills track. It will be set within a family-oriented accommodation precinct offering easy access to forest trails.
The tracks are the brainchild of former south coast resident and long-time Canberra businessman Don Maye who was excited to finally announce the project on May 23.
"Guests at Mogo Mountain Bike Base will have direct and immediate access to a whole new mountain biking experience," Mr Maye said.
The 10 cabins will each have two-bedrooms, catering for a maximum of four guests, and there'll also be an additional 12 campsites.
READ MORE:
He said the base would have its own community building that could be used for MTB events, as well as community events.
"Parents will be able to watch their kids develop their skills from the comfort of their own cabins or campsites, while individuals, families or groups will have only a short distance to ride from Mogo Mountain Bike Base to the main Maulbrooks Trail Network within the Mogo Adventure Trail destination," he said.
Mr Maye said he was negotiating with Eurobodalla Shire Council's project managers about integrating with Rocky Trails Destinations.
"Ideally, we'd like a trail connecting Mogo Mountain Bike Base to the main Maulbrooks Trail so there's no need to load the bikes onto vehicles to drive to a staging point - riders will be only a few minutes' ride from the front doors of their cabin to the forest trails," he said.
Maye's interest in developing the Mogo Mountain Bike Base came after a visit to Blue Derby in Tasmania - considered the mecca of Australian mountain biking.
He started looking for what he conceived could be the next NSW 'go-to' mountain bike destination.
"I drove to sites and locations as far south as Eden, and as far north as Ulladulla in my search," Mr Maye said, "before finding these 40 acres of land for sale."
"With the Narooma MTB Club set to expand its trail network, the release of the Mogo Adventure trails hub masterplan and ESC's $8 million mountain bike project investment, it makes perfect sense that Eurobodalla Shire is the best location for this proposal."
Half the block had been burnt out in the devastating 2019 Mogo bushfire. That area will be the Mogo Mountain Bike Base site while the remainder of the block will be set aside for biodiversity stewardship.
Mogo Mountain Bike Base is about 7 kms from Mogo village, and only 500m to the proposed Maulbrooks Road MTB staging area.
The base's design is now complete. Its environmental, access and bushfire assessments are nearing conclusion.
"It's important to me, especially as a former south coast resident, that all the relevant local stakeholders - including the Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council - are brought into this project now because it has strong environmental and community elements about which I want everyone to be aware," Mr Maye said.
"I also know Mogo Mountain Bike Base will contribute to an increase in tourism-related business opportunities, particularly with off-peak overnight stays. Mountain biking is a year-round activity with wide appeal across all ages and skill levels."
It's estimated construction will take about 16 months once the council approves the development application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.