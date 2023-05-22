Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Development application for $4 million Mogo Mountain Bike Base

Updated May 23 2023 - 10:09am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of an aerial view of the planned new Mogo Mountain Bike Base. Picture supplied.
Artist's impression of an aerial view of the planned new Mogo Mountain Bike Base. Picture supplied.

Plans for a $4 million state of the art mountain bike experience in Mogo have been released.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.