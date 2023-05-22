Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

'ReGrowth' workshops documentary premiere at Narooma Kinema

Updated May 22 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ReGrowth workshops. File picture.
The ReGrowth workshops. File picture.

A series of acting workshops empowering young people to have a voice are coming to the big screen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.