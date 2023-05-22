A series of acting workshops empowering young people to have a voice are coming to the big screen.
The 'ReGrowth' workshops aimed to help young people heal, recover and grow after the bushfire crisis through creative workshops along the South Coast in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire.
Moruya film-maker Ruby Mitchell created a feature length documentary film about the workshops which is being shown for the first time.
The workshops have been organised by The Family Place and developed and facilitated by Bontom, a creative and experienced team of young professional artists, who specialise in site specific theatre, with support from a team of youth workers from Campbell Page.
The Family Place CEO, Malindey Sorrell, said the project involved linking creative and artistic opportunities for young people to reconnect, build resilience and flourish. One of her highlights was participants having the opportunity to devise and create theatre from their own stories and shared experiences.
"ReGrowth not only included theatre and performance skills but opportunities for work experience across film making, performing arts and community development to provide young people on the South Coast the chance to gain skills and consider careers in these areas," she said.
She said the film showcasing the workshops would ensure far-reaching and sustained benefits for each local community.
The documentary will be screened at a final celebration for all community, families, friends and participants to attend at Narooma Kinema on Saturday June 17.
For more details on the ReGrowth Youth Theatre project, please contact The Family Place Project officer Meaghan on meaghan@familyplace.org.au or 0498 690 811.
