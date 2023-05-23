Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Councillors object to removal of emergency services subsidy

Updated May 23 2023 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
Councillors object to removal of emergency services subsidy
Councillors object to removal of emergency services subsidy

Eurobodalla councillors have unanimously voted in objection to the removal of the emergency services subsidy which could see the council pay almost $1.5 million on the services.

