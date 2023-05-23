Councillors object to removal of emergency services subsidy

Eurobodalla councillors have unanimously voted in objection to the removal of the emergency services subsidy which could see the council pay almost $1.5 million on the services.
Under the Emergency Services Levy Act 2017, the state government collects funds to support the RFS, SES and Fire and Rescue. The majority of funds comes from the insurance industry, with councils contributing 11.7 percent and the NSW government 14.6 percent.
Since 2019 the state has provided councils with a subsidy to offset the rapidly rising levies it collected from councils - this subsidy has been removed for 2023-24.
Mayor Mat Hatcher said the levy for the next financial year was $1,498,678.
"On paper, that's a 12 percent increase over this year's bill but in reality - with the subsidy removed - it's a 55 percent increase," Cr Hatcher said.
"Meanwhile our ability to increase rates has been limited to 4.3 percent for the same period."
Councillors unanimously supported a multipronged approach to restoring equity in funding the state's emergency services, when they voted on the matter at their meeting on May 9.
"This is not a fight against our brilliant emergency services workers. It's a fight against an unsustainable levy when we're already struggling to deliver services," Cr Hatcher said.
"We'll advocate to the premier, relevant ministers, and our local member to reinstate the subsidy.
"We'll lend support to our representative body, Local Government NSW, to do the same as it lobbies for a fairer, sustainable emergency services funding model. And we'll be advising the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of the additional financial stress Council faces thanks to a levy that is manifestly disproportionate to our allowable rate increase."
Cr Hatcher said the council had already filled Eurobodalla's Local Emergency Management Officer role as required under the State Emergency Plan and would also lobby for the NSW Government to fund that mandated position as well.
