Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bay Tigers eyeing ladder climb after hard-earned win over Snowy River Bears

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
17-year-old Bay Tiger Sam Taylor raced across the field for two successful tries against Snowy River Bears at Mackay Park on May 21. Picture by Megan McClelland
17-year-old Bay Tiger Sam Taylor raced across the field for two successful tries against Snowy River Bears at Mackay Park on May 21. Picture by Megan McClelland

Minutes into the second half of the Batemans Bay Tigers' round six clash against the Snowy River Bears, it was clear Sam Taylor would be crowned man of the match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.