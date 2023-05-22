Minutes into the second half of the Batemans Bay Tigers' round six clash against the Snowy River Bears, it was clear Sam Taylor would be crowned man of the match.
The 17-year-old, who is making his first grade debut after proving himself a strong halfback with the under 18s team, pushed hard after the Bears took the lead 18-6 over the Tigers in the first half.
The second half saw Taylor break away from the Bears and land two successful tries, setting up key conversions for fullback Josiah Brierley.
Tigers coach Brenden Fernley said Taylor was keen to step up as halfback while former St George Illawarra Dragons player Todd Ryan was out for round six.
"[Taylor] has been solid every week. He led the team and did a fantastic job."
In the search for a halfback to replace Ryan, Fernley immediately considered Taylor, having made his mark in previous rounds.
"He has gotten a lot of respect from senior players and he really wanted to have a crack at it," Fernley said.
Fernley said the tough first half only encouraged the Tigers to steal away the game.
"We tried to remain positive when things weren't going their way.
"We knew the Bears were super passionate, they love playing for their town," he said.
The Tigers remained consistent and tight in the second half, allowing them to dominate the Bears and close out the game 34-28.
"We knew it would take an 80-minute effort. It was all about hanging in there, and we did just that."
The May 21 win against the Bears marks the Tigers' fourth successful match of the season.
The win improves their chances of stealing third position on the ladder from the Bears.
"I feel that we'll be battling those guys to get in the top three for the rest of the season, [the Bears] played really well and were solid across the park," Fernley said.
The Bay Tigers are hoping to score another win when they travel inland to take on the Cooma Stallions for round seven.
"We're going to have a few guys missing again, but we still have the confidence to get the job done."
For now, the Tigers are revelling in a hard-fought win.
"It was an awesome game. For them to come back the way they did, I think it was one of the best wins."
Group 16 Rugby League Round 6, Mackay Park, Batemans Bay:
First Grade: Bay Tigers def Snowy River Bears 34-28
Reserve Grade: Snowy River Bears def Bay Tigers 30-18
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
