Increased land value will not increase rates: mayor

Recent large increases in land values will not cause similar increases in rates according to Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher.
Property owners across the Eurobodalla received updated land valuations from the NSW Government in May, with the average value of land increasing by 61 per cent since 2019. Some properties' land value more than doubled.
Cr Hatcher said the increases would not flow on to council rates.
"Property owners will not see the same massive increases in their rates," he said.
"Because Council's total general rates income can only increase by 4.3 percent next financial year, we recalculate and reduce our charges to stay within that limit."
The council's Director of Finance Stephanie Speedy said the calculation of general rates was straightforward.
"All properties have a base charge of $569.50, with a variable added charge based on land value and property category - either residential, business or farmland," she said.
"For example, the average residential property with a land value of $522,766 will incur a general rate of $1,140.36, made up of the $569.50 base charge plus the $570.86 variable charge (0.001092 x $522,766).
"Other charges you may see on your rates notice include environmental levy, water charge, sewerage charge, garbage availability charge, garbage collection service charge, waste management charge and stormwater charge."
Rates notices will be issued in late July. Ratepayers can visit the council's website to find instructions for calculating their rates. Rates and payments | Eurobodalla Council (nsw.gov.au)
