Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Increased land value in the Eurobodalla will not lead to increased rates says Mayor

Updated May 22 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased land value will not increase rates: mayor
Increased land value will not increase rates: mayor

Recent large increases in land values will not cause similar increases in rates according to Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.