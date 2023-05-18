Dalmeny Boardriders brave icy conditions for May competition

Club secretary Therese Craner was blown away by the Under 13 and Under 8 divisions. She admired their tenacity and froth. Whilst most divisions had less than usual numbers competing, the Assisted Groms division had more than ever - 15 competitors braving the cold! The conditions were perfect for these small humans and they dove head first into the challenge - peeling head-high A frames. The dedicated parents must be highly commended on their commitment to their competition. Asher Hoar found some big clean peaks to pump down the line gathering speed. Kaia Mullens made some tricky takeoffs on her backhand and when she finally went left on her forehand she sped along trimming top to bottom in full control. Ayla Hoar managed to master her top turn to stay on the waves longer. Flinder Black stole the show, improving with every wave he surfed as he grom-snapped his way to first place. Spike Gunn, six-years-old, had judge Luke Waters scratching his head and asking if his feet were glued to his board as he made every late drop on a green face and rode each wave into shore without falling. Head Judge Andrew Johnson was impressed by these young surfers stating "the future of the club is looking bright".