A Surfside volunteer has won a national award in recognition of his commitment to fundraising and charity.
Robert Shore won the Volunteer Impact Award at the fifth ShelterBox Volunteer Awards 2023.
ShelterBox is a disaster relief organisation providing emergency shelter and life-saving aid to communities that have been devastated by disaster or conflict.
Mr Shore has been fundraising for the group for many years after initially being drawn to the simplicity and effectiveness of their strategy: to provide lifesaving essentials such as tents and toilet and cooking equipment in one big green box.
He has only recently moved to the Eurobodalla and joined Batemans Bay Rotary, but his connection to Rotary and ShelterBox stretches back much further, and the effect of the funds he has raised extends all around the world.
He is one of more than 1.4 million Rotary International members in more than 200 different countries.
It was this depth that attracted Mr Shore to the organisation in 1997.
"There is a power in having so many people helping on so many projects - local, national and international," he said.
Since then he has participated in a sleep out, braving the "freezing" temperatures of Forbes to raise funds.
He organised a YouTube channel as a resource for Rotary clubs across the nation. He used the platform to issue a call for help during the floods in Eugowra and to record stories of survival from the natural catastrophe. The page has more than 30,000 views.
He has done speaking tours raising awareness and fundraising through Rotary Clubs in Sydney and among the 80 clubs in the district he is chairman of.
Mr Stone created The $5 Page on Facebook where he publicises worthy causes every fortnight. He wants to encourage long term donors to commit to giving to those less fortunate than themselves. Though he asks donors to simply give $5 a fortnight, "it adds up to money over the year for important charities," he said.
When he was serving with Parkes Rotary, Mr Shore organised for real-estate agent Ray White to sponsor ShelterBox by donating $100 for every goal scored by the local Raptors football team during the season. It brought the community into the fundraising drive: Ray White even paid out when the Raptors scored an own goal.
ShelterBox Australia CEO Mike Greenslade said Mr Shore had made a significant contribution to sheltering people in need in countries like Ukraine, Turkiye, Syria and Ethiopia.
"Robert is an asset to the ShelterBox team," Mr Greensalde said.
"Our volunteer workforce is the driving force behind our deployments overseas and Robert's capacity to make an impact has been unrivalled this year."
