136 Princes Highway, Narooma

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
May 17 2023 - 3:30pm
Family living at its finest
Family living at its finest

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 136 Princes Highway, Narooma
  • $995,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: Bryan Coughlin 0477 976 908
  • Inspect: By appointment

On a quarter-acre elevated block, just 450 metres from thriving Narooma Plaza, this recently completed renovation boasts a range of high-end features, ensuring your family will enjoy the best of modern living.

