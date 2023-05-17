Family living at its finest

On a quarter-acre elevated block, just 450 metres from thriving Narooma Plaza, this recently completed renovation boasts a range of high-end features, ensuring your family will enjoy the best of modern living.
If you're serious about cooking and love entertaining, you'll appreciate the kitchen's stainless steel appliances including a range hood, gas cook-top, semi-integrated dishwasher, electric oven, stone bench tops and generous walk-in pantry.
"There's also an amazing entertaining deck at the rear of the property overlooking the private backyard," said Bryan Coughlin, real estate agent.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and a dual shower. The two remaining bedrooms have mirrored built-in robes, plus there's a main bathroom with a single-panel shower and freestanding bath.
Enjoy three separate living spaces and an energy-efficient wood heater which goes from the rumpus downstairs, up through to the open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area.
Other features include a servery window to the undercover, expansive deck with frame-less glass panels and a north-facing aspect. The tiered yard is landscaped with raised gardens, and a custom-built shed for added storage.
Special mention is also in order for the top-to-bottom renovation which Bryan describes as "outstanding".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.