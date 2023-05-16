On Wednesday, when on his trip from Bodalla to Moruya, Mr. M. Stormon had a slight accident with his heavily laden wagon and team of horses. As the Moruya-Bega mail car passed him, Mr. Stormon's saddle horse shied, and jumping amongst the team caused the other horses to swerve suddenly, and overturn the waggon. A gang of road men working close by quickly went to Mr. Stormon's assistance, released the horses, unloaded and righted the waggon, and the driver proceeded o his journey without having the slightest damage done.