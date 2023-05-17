In early May, the Browne family lost a loved son, cherished brother and devoted father of three.
Josh Browne was raised in Tomakin, attended Broulee Primary School and Moruya High School and chose to stick by the ocean to start a family with his wife Jenna.
The 35-year-old was a dedicated carpenter and parent to 4-year-old Willow, 2-year-old Dax and 9-month-old Nate.
Shortly after Josh's passing, Tina Young, a neighbour and long-time family friend, met with Josh's dad, Mark "Stringer" Browne.
"There was an upwelling of support from the community...some people wanted to help but didn't know how," Stringer said.
Josh and his family are long-term Tomakin residents and very well loved members of the communities of Tomakin, Mossy, Broulee and Mogo...Josh leaves a wife Jenna and 3 beautiful children - Willow, Nate and Dax and they, along with Josh's father Mark "Stringer", brother Lochie, sister Jade and other family members are devastated and trying to cope with their loss.- Tina Young, fundraiser organiser
Tina established an online fundraiser to give the community the opportunity to support the Browne family.
"I thought, if we could raise $2,000 or $3,000 to raise money for his funeral, that would be really helpful.
"Within hours, we had received well beyond that. I shed many tears when my son, Lochie, told me it was around $20,000."
As of Tuesday, May 16, the Browne family have received just under $29,000.
All funds will go towards Josh's funeral and wake. Remaining funds will provide much-needed support to Jenna, Willow, Dax and Nate.
"Words cannot convey how terribly Josh will be missed. I am proud of him as a father, a son and I'm proud of the family he grew.
"Josh always wanted to help. He was a genuine bloke - a bloke's bloke. He loved going camping, fishing and having a barbecue," Stringer said.
Stringer said the outpouring of support from the community since Josh's passing has been overwhelming and that support has come from people he had never met.
Josh spent most of his time working close to his family or by the ocean in Tomakin, Broulee and Mossy Point.
"He probably worked on most of the new houses in Tomakin, which is why he was known by so many people."
Josh was raised in Canberra, but moved to Tomakin with his family 28 years ago. He remained close with his sister Jade and brother Lochie.
"There's a lot of people hurting. He had a lot of mates which makes this all the more harder. We are still in disbelief," Stringer said.
"This fundraiser conveys just how beautiful this community is."
The Browne family have received donations ranging from $5 up to $5000.
"To me, there is no difference in the amount of money donated...people are giving what they can, even those who are doing it tough."
"It gives me the power to go on, knowing there is so much love and care in the community.
"There are not enough words to describe our gratitude and thanks."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
