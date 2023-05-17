Josh and his family are long-term Tomakin residents and very well loved members of the communities of Tomakin, Mossy, Broulee and Mogo...Josh leaves a wife Jenna and 3 beautiful children - Willow, Nate and Dax and they, along with Josh's father Mark "Stringer", brother Lochie, sister Jade and other family members are devastated and trying to cope with their loss.

- Tina Young, fundraiser organiser