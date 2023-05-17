Anthony Gill: Where To From Here?

This is the last article in the series. The reforms discussed have been substantial.
If I had to single out one reform to pursue first it would be tax reform. Replacing our existing taxation system with a tax on land and natural resources would solve 80 percent of our problems.
The machinery is already in place. Land tax forms the basis of council rates and state governments collect royalties on the extraction of natural resources.
To have land and resources taxes replace all other taxes will take effort on multiple levels, from voices in the streets through to votes in parliament.
The most effective place to make your voice heard is in the marginal electorates, like Gilmore. These will be the battlegrounds for the next federal election in 2025. It would say to the major parties, "If you want to win this seat, you're going to have to listen to us." Then simply vote for whichever party comes closest to delivering.
There will be strong opposition of course. A major reason for the reform is to re-distribute the wealth of society in a fairer way. Some people do not want that. In Australia, at least, the outcome will be decided by numbers at the ballot box. Those under 40 years of age now comprise the largest voting block and this cohort stands to benefit most from the changes.
For those under 40 years old, the risk versus reward payoff is very compelling. Risk a couple of hours rallying in the street during the campaigning for the next federal election and the reward could be life changing for the better, for you and your children.
The alternative is to do nothing and watch as our economic system lurches from crisis to crisis. With each crisis the rich get richer, leaving the rest of us wondering how it was allowed to happen.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
