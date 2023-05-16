Sculptures for Clyde returns to foreshore

More than 100 sculptures will line the foreshore as the Sculpture For Clyde (SFC) festival returns to the Clyde River.
The 10-day event, commencing May 27, will be SFC's largest ever, with most of the 110 sculptures for sale. The sculptures arriving from around Australia, and overseas are unique and provide visitors with a great opportunity to own an original sculpture.
Event organiser and Batemans Bay Chamber of Commerce president David MacLachlan said he was excited to see the event return to Batemans Bay.
"The entire event is returning to Batemans Bay after facing years of obstacles over the new bridge, fires and Covid," he said.
"We're very excited to have everything back together and in the Bay."
More than $80,000 in prize money has been pledged by local businesses.
Mr MacLachlan said local businesses were excited about an event bringing visitors to the area in the shoulder season, as well as providing a fabulous festival of art for locals.
Thanks to the generosity of SFC's Patron and sculpture collectors, Terry and Ginette Snow, the last two exhibitions moved to Willinga Park at Bawley Point, and now the path has been cleared to return this wonderful spectacle to the Bay.
Eurobodalla Shire Council and the Public Art Committee have identified a sequence of foreshore positions for the winning sculptures. This year's Acquisitive Prize will further extend the Batemans Bay Sculpture Walk that stretches from the Batemans Bay Bridge to Corrigan's Cove.
The winner takes home the second highest prize money for a sculpture in Australia - $60,000.
In addition, there are prizes for Major, Indoor and Emerging Artists, as well as a People's Choice Award.
Student Sculpture organiser, Frances Harmey is excited by the works of art entered by students from across the Eurobodalla.
The student sculpture exhibition is a pathway event for emerging sculptors from high schools in the Eurobodalla to exhibit their art. The winner takes home $1000 and has their sculpture displayed in their school.
"It's so gratifying that local businesses have stepped up to provide this money and show their support for young people and their artistic endeavours," Ms Harmey said.
"Won't it be fabulous when a local young person carves out a career for themselves and perhaps one day wins The Sculpture For Clyde Acquisitive Prize?"
Ms Harmey said locals had felt the difference previous iterations of the festival had made on the town and the foreshore, with "Buoyansea" a popular feature of Beach Road.
"We're looking forward to seeing the town come alive with these large artworks, and to seeing crowds of locals and visitors happily wandering among them and through our foreshore marquee," Mr MacLachlan said.
