Fernley optimistic as Tigers gel together with big win

The Batemans Bay Tigers are starting to hit their stride and their coach is excited by the side's potential after their fifth round 38 - 0 win over the Bega Roosters at Bega Recreation Ground on May 14.
Coming off a disappointing 16 - 14 loss to Narooma in Round 4 which would have seen the Tigers claim second place on the table, Tigers coach Brenden Fernley said he was impressed his team dug deep to get the job done against Bega.
Bega started the game strong and very physical. Fernley said the Tigers struggled to complete their sets and assert themselves in the match. However at half time they led 10 - 0.
The Tigers were able to control the ball more in the second half, completing sets and piling pressure on Bega.
READ MORE:
Fernley was pleased to see the team keep their first clean sheet of the season.
"Mid-way through the second half was just being rock-solid in defence," he said.
"Bega had a lot of opportunities to score on our try line but we just kept turning up for each other and keeping them at bay. That's a pleasing thing to see as a coach.
"We could've leaked a try but we found a way to defend it to the end."
Man of the match was the Tigers' new hooker Jimmy Desaxe - one of three recruits to the club after the Moruya Sharks withdrew from the competition last week.
Fernley said the new players had fitted into the team well, and yet would gel more as they had the opportunity to train together. Sunday's match was the first time some of the players were playing together.
Fernley said the Tigers' squad was a combination of experienced players and talented youngsters just beginning their First Grade careers. He said youngster Jayden Wolfe's club debut was "outstanding".
"The young guys are feeding off the experienced guys really well," he said.
"We have local juniors who have always dreamt of playing first grade one day. You can't have success without those sorts of guys. They are going to be there for years to come."
The Tigers now sit fifth on the table and take on third place Snowy River Bears at Mackay Park on May 21.
Fernley said the Bears were a passionate side, which made them hard to beat.
"We can match them, it's just about turning up with the right attitude," he said.
"They make you work for every little bit."
First Grade kicks off at 1.30pm.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.