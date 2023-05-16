After seven years it's finally showtime for The Carnival by Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling. Her locally produced feature documentary has been selected in competition for next month's Sydney Film Festival.
Ms Darling told the Bay Post/Moruya Examiner it was "the most validating feeling" to get into what was arguably Australia's best film festival.
"It's a potentially Oscar qualifying category, so to be selected after all these years of hard work for the Documentary Australia Award, is incredible," Ms Darling said.
"Having worked so hard and with a great team; it's just a relief - and it's a great starting point for what will hopefully be a really successful festival run."
On what stands her film out Ms Darling said it provided a behind-the-scenes look at a world that was otherwise cloaked in mystery.
"Just knowing that we're looking into this world that no-one gets to see I think that's appealing in and of itself," she said.
"And then when the Festival saw it I think they just loved the story and the fact that we do cover this family's personal moments over seven years."
The Carnival captures the intimate moments of the six-generation carnival family, the Bells, as they haul their convoy of trucks, rides and workers across the country.
Facing shutdowns, bushfires and a dwindling economy the family battles not only to keep Australia's oldest show running and on the road, but ultimately to keep their legacy alive.
"We really get to see a family change and grow. Kids become adults and babies become boys; it's a really special and unique insight that we don't often get these days," Ms Darling said.
"I think that has been really appealing to the Festival where we have been given three screenings, which is more than some of the other films. I think that again tells us that there's a great appeal in this story and the world that we're looking into."
The project started in late 2015 when Ms Darling walked into the Bells' camp at Batehaven and started to film some of the characters.
"It evolved over the first 12 months of filming," she said.
"At first it was just short stories that I was making out of my own curiosity but I quickly realised there was a bigger story to be told about succession and family pressure."
Ms Darling was particularly proud of the fact the film was predominantly shot in her hometown of Batemans Bay.
"The family is constantly on the move so the Bells travel from Batemans Bay all the way across NSW, Queensland and to the Northern Territory. They go up to Darwin, down to Adelaide, Melbourne and then end up back in Batemans Bay 12 months later. I met up with them all across Australia," she said.
"They have been really patient in allowing me to spend so much time with them, and they're really excited to be flying down to the Festival from Longreach for the premiere."
Having spent so much time with the family, Ms Darling said she felt some pressure to deliver a project they could also be proud of.
"It's a fascinating world and I think that if we can help break down the stigmas and taboos that used to be associated with travelling show people then that's another great thing," she said. "But also to try and keep their culture alive.
"They've got a rich history that they're really proud of and having seen some of that culture it is really colourful and fascinating. It's such a mysterious world and I think to open that up to audiences is really unique and of interest."
This year marks the 70th year of the Sydney Film Festival, which Ms Darling says is one of the oldest film festivals in the world.
"It's 10 days of back-to-back films that will show all across Sydney; it's marathons of films," she said.
"Quite a few of them are coming directly from the Cannes Film Festival and it's basically movie heaven."
The Sydney Film Festival is also the kickstart to Australia's season of film festivals.
"For me personally it's great networking," Ms Darling said.
"There's parties, events, talks, Q&As and an opening night gala. It's a chance to talk with people that work in the industry and who know what it feels like to work so hard on something and finally get recognition for it. I'm really looking forward to those elements."
Sydney's is the first festival The Carnival has been selected for but over the next year Ms Darling hopes to add other national and international events to that list.
"It's a great launching pad and starting point for us," she said.
"We couldn't be more excited and proud."
The Carnival has also been picked up by the SBS and will be screened on a date still to be announced next year.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
