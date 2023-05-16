Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Showtime for The Carnival by Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling at prestigious 70th Sydney Film Festival

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:30pm
The Carnival by Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling has been picked up by the prestigious Sydney Film Festival. Picture supplied.
The Carnival by Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling has been picked up by the prestigious Sydney Film Festival. Picture supplied.

After seven years it's finally showtime for The Carnival by Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling. Her locally produced feature documentary has been selected in competition for next month's Sydney Film Festival.

