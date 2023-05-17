Lior & Domini
'Animal in Hiding'
Lior Attar will be joined by emerging artist Domini Forster at the Bay Pavilions to perform ethereal, intricate songs with their excellent vocals and musical knowledge. Get your hands on tickets starting from $52 at baypavilions.com.au. They will perform at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 24.
Campdraft Fest
Willinga Park
Watch some of the best competitors take to Willinga Park at the Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship between May 17 and 20 to take home part of the $400,000 prize pool. Book tickets and learn more at willingapark.com.au.
Narooma Rally
Forest Fiesta
Saturday, May 20 will see Narooma come alive as the Forest Rally kicks off. More than 50 cars and the best rally drivers in the state will take to Narooma. Head down to the NATA Oval from 10am to get involved in the action. Find out more at naroomaforestrally.com.au.
Families Week
Party in the Park
As part of the Eurobodalla Families Week, a 'Party in the Park' will be happening at the Batemans Bay Surf Club in Malua Bay on Thursday, May 18 at 2pm. Bring the whole family along for community stalls, food, face paintings, the Great Zamboni's magic tricks and a live DJ. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic along. Register your interest at eventbrite.com.au.
Shipping Exhibition
Our Coastal History
The Narooma Historical Society will host the 'Shipping Exhibition', a collection of stories about the vital shipping industry on the South Coast in the 1900's. Laurelle Pacey will share her knowledge with audiences at 10.30am, May 19. Come along to the exhibition at the Narooma Library between May 12 and 27.
Cultural Connection
Potato Point Walk
Explore the beautiful Potato Point coastline, learn about Indigenous history in the Eurobodalla and discover bush plants at a coastal walk guided by elder Patricia Ellis OAM. The walk is suitable for people of all ages and will begin at 10am on Friday, May 19 at Riverview St. Be sure to wear walking shoes, a hat, sunscreen and a jacket. Book your ticket at eventbrite.com.au.
Discovery Walk
"Find It" at the Gardens
Let your childrens' curiosity run wild at the "Find It Walk" at the stunning Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on Saturday, May 20 at 10.30am. The walk is suitable for kids under 12 and is a fun day out for the whole family. Relax at the Gardens' centre afterwards to the music of the local Chamber Orchestra. Register at eventbrite.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
