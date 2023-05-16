Batemans Bay
Fresh mullet strips continue to be the best bait for catching bream, flathead and great jewfish in the Clyde River, which is currently recording a temperature of 16.8 degrees.
This time of the year is ideal for snapper fishing along the east coast with good-size catches being reported in water depths ranging from 15 to 50 metres. The ocean temperature is sitting at about 21 degrees.
Currently, there seems to be a lull in game fishing activities. However, a few dolphin fish (mahi mahi) are still being caught out at the shelf.
South Durras
Enormous schools of garfish have been spotted near the boat ramp. These fish are not only excellent for bait but also make for a delectable meal!
Moruya
Towards the Moruya rivermouth, an abundance of salmon and tailor can be found. Additionally, the jetty at the Historic Quarry Park is a reliable spot for catching good-sized trevally and bream.
Weather forecast
A southerly change is expected to occur on Wednesday and Thursday (May 17 and 18), but favourable weather conditions are anticipated for the upcoming weekend.
Jewie Josh's tip of the week: scale your mullet before using it as bait!
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
