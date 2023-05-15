Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
There is a full field of 53 entries for the Narooma Forest Rally

Updated May 16 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
The Narooma Forest Rally has been running for 11 years and prior to that the Narooma Booma Rally ran for 15 to 20 years. Picture by Steven Kreusser.
The popular and multiple award-winning Horizon Apartments' Narooma Forest Rally returns with a full field of 53 entries.

