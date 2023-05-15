Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Power has returned to almost 1300 homes after outage affected Narooma and Kianga

Updated May 15 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:41pm
Power restored after truck hits electricity wires
Power restored after truck hits electricity wires

Power has returned to the majority of the almost 1300 homes left powerless after a truck caused an unexpected outage affecting homes from Kianga to Narooma.

