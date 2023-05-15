Power restored after truck hits electricity wires

Power has returned to the majority of the almost 1300 homes left powerless after a truck caused an unexpected outage affecting homes from Kianga to Narooma.
The power went out for 1296 homes just after midday on May 15 after a truck came into contact with the overhead electricity network in Kianga.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said network protection equipment activated and stopped supply for the homes to ensure the safety and protection of the wider community and electrical network.
By 1.15 Essential Energy crews had restored power for 1210 customers.
The spokesperson said crews were still on site and aimed to have power restored for all residents by 2.45pm.
They reminded the public to stay at least eight metres away from any fallen powerlines.
