From devastation to positivity: Eurobodalla artists reveal bushfire journeys

Seven artists have shared their experience of the Black Summer Bushfires in a new art exhibition.
Embers, Epicorm II at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre celebrates the beauty of revival whilst confronting the reality of personal and environmental vulnerabilities.
The exhibition opening event was a night to remember for 120 people who celebrated the amazing artists and their artwork on Friday May 6.
Artist Raewyn Lawrence was impressed by the response after her artworks completely sold out on the night.
"There was such delightful support from the community with all of the sold works staying locally in Moruya," Ms Lawrence said.
"Everyone locally has experiences of the bushfires. It was humbling to see people respond to my paintings as they remembered the colours of the black tree trunks and the intense, luminous green of new growth."
Curated by Nicole Wallace, the group exhibition resonates with all who experienced the bushfires and the journey of recovery.
Featuring artists include: Cheryl Davison-Overton, Mirabel Fitzgerald, Jennifer Hawkins, Julie Mia Holmes, Raewyn Lawrence, Amy Schleif and Jo Victoria.
From devastation, artists share positivity after the bushfires inspired creativity and expression. They have captured elements of regeneration, hope, resilience, and collaborative healing.
"It's very powerful when you walk into the Bas," Ms Lawrence said.
"The exhibition has celebrated recovery and brought people together to reflect on how far the community has come."
Visit the Bas' website to view artist profiles or to book in for the artist talk. The exhibition runs until June 4.
Embers, Epicorm II is supported by Create NSW and South East Arts.
