After providing healthcare to the community for more than two years, the Tuross Head Medical Centre will close its doors as the South Coast faces a severe shortage of doctors.
The combination of very few GPs, lack of government support and doctors' expiring visas has forced Dr Gurdeep Bagari to make the dreaded decision to close the Tuross Head practice.
"It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our Tuross Head Medical Centre will be closing its doors from 31 July 2023. This was not an easy decision."- Dr Bagari
"It is no longer sustainable. I was happy to run it until it started making losses," he said, "and that is affecting the services I provide in Narooma."
He established the Narooma Medical Centre in 2017, where he says patients are currently waiting weeks to see a doctor. Some medical centres in Moruya have wait times of more than three weeks.
Since October 2020, Dr Bagari's Tuross Head practice has been a lifeline for locals who are unable to travel 20 minutes north to Moruya or half an hour south to Narooma to visit a GP.
Dr Bagari estimated his recent losses were $10,000 a month.
The practice secured three doctors when it opened its doors. Now, only Dr Navjot Sidhu remains and the practice has reduced its opening days to just three.
"The [doctors] went back to the city. Why would they come to the South Coast when they can stay working in Wollongong or Sydney?"
Dr Bagari says the South Coast struggles to get local, Australian doctors to stay, let alone doctors on working visas.
'Our biggest priority is healthcare'
Max Castle has lived in Tuross Head for 18 years. At 76 years of age, he is visiting his GP at least once every six months. He recently underwent heart valve surgery, meaning frequent trips to Canberra are vital for his health.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 33 per cent of dwellings in Tuross Head are "single (or lone) person households" and almost 45 per cent of all those living in the area are aged over 65.
Mr Castle is part of that 33 per cent and as Australia's ageing population expands, regional areas will need more medical practices to meet demand.
"It will be difficult for young families too," he said, "parents won't be able to bring their children to appointments after school.
"They will not be able to just walk down to the doctors."
On the bright side, the forthcoming Eurobodalla Regional Hospital means people like Max will not need to travel to the nation's capital for life-saving treatments.
However, Max is not convinced there will be enough doctors and nurses to fill the level four hospital: "It would be nice for future generations to see a level four hospital in Moruya, but it has to be staffed. The structure can be there but you need the staff."
"They're putting the cart before the horse".
Mr Castle is the vice president of the Tuross Progress Association, which is focusing on providing transport options for Tuross locals to get the healthcare they need.
"Our biggest priority is for people to get access to healthcare. Our shortage of doctors won't be solved quickly."
The group is working to get more volunteers for the council's community transport services so Tuross Head residents can access GPs in Moruya and Narooma.
'Just one doctor' could be the key to Tuross Head GP crisis
Dr Bagari expressed his disappointment in closing his practice, given the South Coast will see substantial growth as new land is released by the council and construction of a new hospital begins.
In April, the Federal Government announced a grants program that would improve services at GP offices on the South Coast.
Small practices could receive a one-off grant of up to $35,000 to help upgrade infection prevention arrangements, achieve accreditation and enhance the digital health capability of a practice.
Dr Bagari said since his practice was already established with digital systems, proper infection controls and accreditation, this grant would not apply to his struggling practice.
"Funding should be going to the working doctor...it could pay the doctor's salary."
The Bay Post asked Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips whether she could assist in sourcing a doctor to keep the Tuross Head practice afloat.
This was her response:
"Naturally, along with the community, I am extremely disappointed about the impending closure of the Tuross Head Medical Centre, and am doing everything I can to assist the Tuross Head community.
"The reality is the previous government...eroded Medicare, which seriously impacted bulk-billing, the ability to attract and retain GPs and impacting GP practices.
"The case for reform is urgent...we are laying the foundations for significant reforms to Medicare, with a comprehensive package of measures to ensure people have better access to...a stronger health workforce."
"I support all the politicians doing work to support GPs. Dr Michael Holland has been aggressively doing work for South Coast...but we need to get to the root cause of the problem," Dr Bagari said.
"If the government can provide a doctor, I am more than happy to keep the clinic open.
"I'll keep it open, just give me another doctor."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
