Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Narooma Visitor Information Centre got many queries about cruises

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma born and bred, Bill Dudley has a wealth of information about Narooma's history. Picture by Marion Williams.
Narooma born and bred, Bill Dudley has a wealth of information about Narooma's history. Picture by Marion Williams.

The formation of the Narooma Area Tourism Association, NATA, and establishment of a visitor information centre in the early 1980s changed Bill Dudley's career in a most unexpected way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.