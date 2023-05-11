Writers' Festival livestreamed to our libraries

Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Sydney Writers' Festival livestreamed to Eurobodalla's libraries

Updated May 11 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
Sessions from the Sydney Writers' Festival will be livestreamed to libraries in the Eurobodalla.

