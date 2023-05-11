Writers' Festival livestreamed to our libraries

Sessions from the Sydney Writers' Festival will be livestreamed to libraries in the Eurobodalla.
As part of the Live & Local program, the Festival will livestream select headline events to all three libraries in the Eurobodalla from May 25 to 27.
Talks to be streamed include Jane Harper talking about her new crime novel Exiles, Booker Prize-winning author Eleanor Catton discussing her keenly anticipated thriller Birnam Wood and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Geraldine Brooks shedding light on her best-selling novel Horse.
Audiences are invited to participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending their thoughts via SMS straight to the Sydney stage.
Sydney Writers' Festival will be livestreaming at:
The events are free, but booking is required. To book, visit eventbrite.com/cc/sydney-writers-festival-live-stream-2147769
