In celebration of National Families Week, the Eurobodalla will host free, family-centric activities between May 15 and 21.
This year's festivities will see a new guided cultural walk along the beautiful coastline at Potato Point with Yuin elder Patricia Ellis OAM.
The aim of National Families Week is to celebrate the vital role families play in Australian society. All activities during the week are designed to teach, support and nurture children as they grow.
Children's Services officer Jenny Hogg says the activities are also designed to foster communication between individuals and families who may feel mentally or physically separated.
"Living in a rural area, we can quite easily feel disconnected or isolated. Families Week brings loved ones together and gives everyone a good dose of social fun with others in the community," Ms Hogg said.
Other activities include a "Bike Day" for kids at Captain Oldrey Park in Broulee on Tuesday, May 16 to teach young ones some safety and bike riding skills.
Parents and carers can also attend a free first aid course while the whole family can take to the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens for a tactile "Find It Walk" and midday performance by the Eurobodalla Chamber Orchestra.
The council is also hosting "Be Ready" information sessions in Moruya (May 15), Batemans Bay (May 16) and Narooma (May 17) to help kids transition smoothly into primary school.
The council's 'Be Ready' program will be spearheaded by coordinator Justine Tominey, childhood researcher Dr Lyn Cornin and a local speech therapist.
"The three of us will be available to cover all your questions about smoothing your child's transition to school life," Ms Tominey said.
She said all attendees will receive free "transition-to-school" kits which will help children practice activities like turn taking, name writing and working with others before they start school.
Ms Tominey said 90 per cent of attendees at the council's previous sessions reported a stronger understanding of their own child's development.
"We received feedback from a parent who had concerns about their child's level of socialisation and that the professional advice and information gave them the confidence and resources to seek more support," she said.
For more information about Families Week activities in the Eurobodalla, email Jenny.Hogg@esc.nsw.gov.au or call 4474 1240.
