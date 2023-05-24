The craftsmanship of the Eurobodalla and Narooma woodworking groups will soon be on display.
The Eurobodalla Woodworking Guild and Narooma Woodies are holding their 27th annual Tilba Woodwork Exhibition during the King's Birthday long weekend.
Exquisite handcrafted items will be both on display and for sale at very reasonable prices.
The artisans make all manner of things, ranging from small toys, jewellery boxes and pens to cutting boards, serving platters and bowls, both decorative and functional.
Additionally there is a display of very special pieces, some taking many months to craft.
READ ALSO:
Chris Birks, a member of the show's committee, said the exhibition is a fundraiser to keep the clubs going with tools, timber and blades.
The Eurobodalla group is based in Mogo and lost its workshop in the Black Summer bushfires, complete with heavy duty machinery, beautiful hand tools and extensive collection of timber.
"We got totally wiped out. There were just two blades left," Ms Birks said.
Because the workshop was in the Gold Rush Colony on someone else's property they couldn't insure it.
They will use the proceeds from their contents insurance to build a new workshop when they get council approval.
"Somehow we have been able to keep going," she said.
A "lovely farmer" donated a piece of land for a temporary workshop where they now have three containers around a concrete slab.
"It is a bit wet and windy in poor weather but the bottom line is we still have our members working together."
After the fires they received a big donation of tools from a woman in Adelaide who husband had died.
"She had all these tools and we just had to go get them.
"Word got around so we have a lot of equipment now and can't wait to get into our workshop and start using them," Ms Birks said.
The Dalmeny Quilters will again have a display of their intricate work, most of which will be for sale.
There will be a raffle to win a table saw donated by Hare and Forbes valued at over $600, a dolls house or a grazing platter for entertaining.
The entry fee is $2 per adult and it is free for children under the age of 16.
The exhibition is open at Tilba's halls from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, June 10 and 9am to 3pm on Sunday, June 11, when the raffle will be drawn and winners of the People's Choice and Best in Show awards will be announced.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.