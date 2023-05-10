Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Orders for South Coast Islands New South Wales are now being taken

Updated May 10 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:15pm
Highly anticipated South Coast island book is now available
People can now get their orders in to purchase a book that has been highly anticipated.

