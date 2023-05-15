A new Landcare group for young people is being planted in the Eurobodalla.
Eurobodalla Intrepid Landcare is all about empowering people who are passionate about the environment to work together to keep the Eurobodalla beautiful.
Group organiser Lily Berry grew up in the shire, volunteering for different Landcare groups through school and in her spare time. However when she started working full time, she found many groups required regular commitment or met on weekdays.
"There was never a dedicated youth-focused group," she said.
"For the younger generation who are working or studying, they might want something more flexible."
Ms Berry hopes the new group will follow in the footsteps of the amazing Landcare groups throughout the shire.
"Landcare groups have been doing amazing work," she said.
"This group is about providing a new generation to come on board and share the load."
Eurobodalla Intrepid Landcare are holding their first event at Wimbie Beach on May 20 featuring a cultural tour from Muladha Gamara. It will be a working bee and weeding and an opportunity to get to know other people interested in the group.
The cultural tour is made possible by a Community Events Grant through Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Ms Berry hopes the group will run similar events into the future, helping keep the beautiful shire she loves
To register, email eurobodallaintrepid@gmail.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
