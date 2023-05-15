Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla Intrepid Landcare group helping young people look after the environment

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Berry is helping organise a Landcare group for young people. File picture.
Lily Berry is helping organise a Landcare group for young people. File picture.

A new Landcare group for young people is being planted in the Eurobodalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.