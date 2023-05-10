Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Hume man Anthony Schuster faces court over alleged drug-fuelled police pursuit

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
May 10 2023 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man faces court after allegedly leading police on drug-fuelled car chase
Man faces court after allegedly leading police on drug-fuelled car chase

A 28-year-old man from Hume, ACT has faced court for the first time after an alleged police pursuit and crime-spree stretching from Braidwood to the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.