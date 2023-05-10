Man faces court after allegedly leading police on drug-fuelled car chase

A 28-year-old man from Hume, ACT has faced court for the first time after an alleged police pursuit and crime-spree stretching from Braidwood to the South Coast.
Anthony Schuster was in custody and did not appear via video link when he faced Batemans Bay Local Court on May 8 over nine charges in relation to incidents that all occurred on April 28. He did not enter a plea.
Schuster was charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception after acquiring a mobile phone at Braidwood at around 7.40am April 28. He was also charged with larceny after allegedly stealing $345 from the same victim around the same time.
He was also charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously - first offence for an incident at Braidwood around 7.50am.
Schuster was charged with drive recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous - first offence, drive vehicle while under influence of drugs - first offence, drive motor vehicle on road during disqualification period - first offence.
He was charged with not give particulars to other driver in relation to an incident at around 8.40am on April 28 at Moruya, 80 kilometres south east of Braidwood.
He was charged with possess prohibited drug and hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty after an incident at 9am in Bodalla, a further 25 kilometres south of Moruya.
Aboriginal Legal Services representative Matilda Boggart said Schuster also faced matters in Queanbeyan Court.
Schuster will appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on June 19 for pleas to be entered.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
