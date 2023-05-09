100 years ago: Tilba becoming famous

Looking back on the Eurobodalla 100 years ago, snippets from May 12, 1923
Tilba is becoming famous through the foresight of its farmers. It is being held up as an example of what an up-to-date farm should be like in a time of drought. The dry spell, it is reported, has not affected Tilba to the same extent as further south. Most of the farms are equipped with silos, and the stock fed on ensilage look remarkably well. Moreover, it is stated that there are several farms in the district whose milk supply is quite equal to that of a normal season.
The bones of two celestrials [Chinese emigrants] were exhumed at the local cemetery last week, and shipped to the Flowery Land.
Miss Miller, of Bimbimbie, unfortunately met with an accident through being thrown out of her sulky, the lady receiving a severe shaking and fractured ribs. Dr. Cutler was immediately sent for, and the patient is now progressing favourably.
Since Mr. George Brown, of Bodalla, was operated on, the most serious one performed here, was skilfully done on Tuesday by Dr. Cutler on little Mollie Mylott, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P. J. Mylott. The little girl was suddenly taken ill on Saturday, and the case being diagnosed as appendicitis the patient was removed to the local hospital where the operation took place. It transpired that the case was much worse than anticipated, peritonitis having supervened. However, with skilful treatment, and assiduous nursing by Matron Constable, we are pleased to report that there is now a slight improvement, and her recovery is almost assured.
Mr. A. H. Preddy and family have left "Tuffwood" and taken up residence in Mrs. J. Emmott's commodious cottage "Eversley" in Page Street.
Bateman's Bay. (From our Correspondent.) Mogo footballers played a return match with the Bateman's Bay juniors on the latter's ground. The game was extremely rough and several players were badly knocked about especially young Barling, of the Mogo team. The Bay won by 3 to nil.
The dredge put into this port on Tuesday afternoon, pending favourable weather to commence operations on the Moruya Bar.
Mr. Forbes Mackay, who is always on the lookout for latest modern methods, has had an up-to-date electric light plant installed at "The Bungalow." We expect others will follow suit shortly.
AUCTION SALE on May 19 th at 2.30 p.m. sharp. H. J. Thomson will sell ... under instructions from Mr. H. E. Simpson; - No 1 Farm, known as "Oaklands," Mullenderee, containing 87 acres of alluvial flats, divided into seven paddocks, with a five-roomed cottage and kitchen, bails, silo and shed, and two acres of lucerne; No 2 Farm, known as Ninderra Estate, containing 433 acres of highly improved hilly land, and having water supply, with cottage, bails, and 100 ton silo built of granite.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
