100 years ago: Tilba becoming famous

Tilba is becoming famous through the foresight of its farmers. It is being held up as an example of what an up-to-date farm should be like in a time of drought. The dry spell, it is reported, has not affected Tilba to the same extent as further south. Most of the farms are equipped with silos, and the stock fed on ensilage look remarkably well. Moreover, it is stated that there are several farms in the district whose milk supply is quite equal to that of a normal season.